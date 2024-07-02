Mumbai News: St. Mary’s Launches New International School

The inaugural ceremony of St. Mary’s International School took place on July 1, 2024. This marks the 160th year since the school's foundation.

The chief guest of the event was Fr. Swamy shared his words of wisdom about this new venture in the field of education. “It was his dedication, hard work and perseverance that ensured the success of this new chapter in the history of this school,” read the press release.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the classroom and school office was conducted by the former Director, Fr. Dr. Francis Swamy.

Following this, a prayer service was attended by the management, teachers, and parents. A traditional lamp lighting was also organised.

“St. Mary’s International School is truly a dream made true through unwavering commitment and it shall serve as a symbol of progress and innovation for years to come,” the press release added.

The event was also attended by Montwyn D’Costa, Fr. Yohan Alphonso, and Fr. Jude. The celebration ended on a happy note as each of the attendees were thanked for their presence.