 Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity

Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity

FPJ has learned that this probe was inconclusive, as some documents related to Nikalje’s service from BAMU and the Pharmacy college were not obtained

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
article-image
Wilson College | File pic

Mumbai: Facing a legal challenge over being given a second term as a principal of Wilson College, Anna Nikalje insists that her hiring was by the book.

The University of Mumbai (MU) has withheld the process of her reappointment at the 190-year college, the oldest in the city, following a legal notice from a city-based lawyer, who has alleged irregularities in Nikalje’s appointment and promotion. The unavailability of some of the records pertaining to her first appointment as a lecturer at a Pharmacy college in 1994-1995 has been cited as the reason for deferring the tenure extension process.

Irregularities in Prof. Nikalje's appointment?

However, Nikalje said that she had a regular appointment as a lecturer of Organic Chemistry at YB Chavan College through an advertisement in English and Marathi dailies and a ‘proper’ selection panel having representatives from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). “I didn’t retain the advertisement of 1995 with me and that doesn’t mean that process happened just like that,” she said.

Naseer Jahagirdar, the lawyer who complained against the academician, had claimed that Nikalje’s appointment at the Pharmacy college wasn’t regular, and hence her subsequent promotion under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in 2019 and being put on the state’s payroll after becoming Wilson College principal was also illegal.

Read Also
Mumbai: Wilson College gets stop-work notice, BMC says no permission sought
article-image

Wilson College

Wilson is a minority private college aided by the state government. In 2020, then governor and chancellor of the university Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, after seeking reports from MU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedar Marathwada University (BAMU) Aurangabad, had found no fault in Nikalje’s appointment.

However, following fresh complaints, the state government last year sought another inquiry into the matter by Shrinivas Dhure, Director of Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education. FPJ has learned that this probe was inconclusive, as Dhure couldn’t obtain some of the documents related to Nikalje’s service from BAMU and the Pharmacy college.

Read Also
Mumbai: Wilson College students protest exam debarment after low attendance
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity

Mumbai News: Second Term Under Cloud, Wilson College Principal Denies Irregularity

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

IIM Lucknow Records 100% Placement; Highest Salary Reaches 4 Lakhs/ Month

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

Take a Look At Cleanliness Drive Across Premiere Educational Institutes

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

All Students In England To Study Maths And English Until 18 As Rishi Sunak Scraps A-Levels

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins Tomorrow at bpssc.bih.nic.in