Mumbai News: Protest Erupts as City Junior College Bans Hijab on Campus

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai: The class 12 Muslim girls at a city junior college are up in arms after college authorities prohibited them from entering the campus in hijab (headscarf) or burqa (veil), claiming that it violates the institute's newly introduced uniform.

In the past two days, several hijab-clad female students NG Acharya and DK Marathe College in Chembur were asked to leave their classrooms, while others were stopped right at the college gate. On Wednesday, a large number of students who were barred from entering the college protested and had heated arguments with the security guards.

The college's insistence on removing the veil before students even set foot in the institute has led to disquiet among female Muslim students, many of whom have already left the junior college.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Of 2366 students enrolled at the junior college section of NG Acharya and DK Marathe College 294 are Muslim girls. This is the first time that the junior college has introduced a uniform - shirt and trousers for boys and salwar, kameez and jacket for girls - since it was established around 45 years ago in 1978. There are still no such restrictions on dressing for the degree college attached to the institute.

The students have been requesting college authorities to let them wear a dupatta or scarf that matches the colour of uniform in place of jacket. They also asked that they be allowed to remove their veil inside the college premises. However, both of these requests have fallen on deaf ears as the college remains adamant about its dress code.

"The girls wearing dupattas were forcefully removed from the classroom by teachers. Others weren't even allowed to enter the college," said a Class 12 Science student. She added that while college authorities had earlier told them they would be allowed to take off their veils inside college premises, now they seem to have gone back on their word.

Another student from junior college said that she was asked to remove her headscarf right in the middle of a college event. "I couldn't do so as there were boys around. So I had to leave," she said, adding "We are merely asking them to let us wear a headscarf over the uniform. But they are not even letting us to remove burqa in a washroom inside the college."

Last year, hijab, which is a customary headscarf worn by Muslim women, became a flashpoint in Karnataka, after the state government banned it from educational institutes. The city, where most of the junior colleges don't even have a uniform, has seldom faced any issue over wearing religious attire on campus.

When FPJ contacted Subodh Acharya, a Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader and General Secretary of Chembur Trombay Education Society, which runs the college he refused to speak on the issue and directed to speak to the Principal of the institute.

Vidyagauri Lele, the Principal, denied that the students were removed from their classrooms. However, she justified the prohibition on hijab and burqa, citing the college's uniform rules. "We had made the students aware of the new uniform back on May 1. We kept telling them to abide by it for the last one and a half months since the new academic year started. But now we have made it compulsory," she said.

The principal added that the uniform was introduced following a recommendation by teachers and in order to bring "homogeneity" and avoid "discrimination" among students on the basis of religion or social status. When asked if the college has ever encountered any instance of discrimination previously due to a lack of the same dressing among students, she replied affirmatively but refused to provide any specific example.

The principal asserted that the uniform confirms to the "Indian ethos" and ensures the "dignity" of girls. "We have a right to decide uniforms for our students... Muslim girls make up only 12.5% of our students and many of them don't observe hijab. We don't feel like changing our decision," she said.

The college's stringent position has resulted in a number of Muslim girls leaving the institute. "Around 50% Muslim girls have already taken their leaving certificate at the time of admission when they were told about the uniform. Many of my own classmates have also dropped out," said the Science student.

Educationists and activists have expressed concern over the college's sudden insistence on a uniform, as they believe that it will deprive minority girls of higher education. "Most of the Muslim girls from Givandi-Chembur are seek admission to this college as it's a government-aided institute and is in vicinity to their homes. The college should have informed the students about its plan to introduce uniforms at the time of their Class 11 admission. Where will they find admission if they leave the college now," said a teacher of the students.

The teacher added that the other junior colleges in the city that have uniforms usually accommodate the customary clothing of Muslim students. "These students are accustomed to a particular way of clothing. They don't remove dupattas even at their home. It's unfortunate that such a thing is happening at an educational institute, and that too in the city of Mumbai which is known for its inclusivity and cosmopolitan nature," he said.

Meanwhile, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO), a student group, has demanded that the college revoke its decision at the earliest. "The college should prioritise the girls' education over a dress code. As it is female Muslim students are lagging behind in the field of education. Such restrictions on their religious freedom will only increase their marginalisation," said SIO Mumbai Secretary Saif Qureshi.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)