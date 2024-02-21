Mumbai News: Education Takes Center Stage At US-India Partnership Discussion At Mumbai University

The US Consulate General, Mumbai, in collaboration with the University of Mumbai, hosted a discussion. | File

The United States Consulate General, Mumbai, in collaboration with the University of Mumbai, hosted a discussion on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the Convocation Hall, University of Mumbai, Fort Campus, South Mumbai. The theme for the discussion focused on "Leveraging Youth to Strengthen U.S.-India Partnership."

The focus of the dialogue was on the significance of educational partnerships in enhancing the bilateral relationship between the United States and India.

Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs for the United States, Elizabeth Allen highlighted the vital role of education in fostering stronger ties between the two nations. She said, "Educational partnerships are not only essential for academic growth but also serve as bridges between our nations, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration."

Addressing the topic, Allen said, "Educational partnerships are one of the cornerstones of our US-India relationship."

Allen further emphasized the United States' commitment to providing educational opportunities for Indian students.

"We are dedicated to facilitating student exchanges between our countries, ensuring that talented individuals from India have access to top-notch educational programs in the United States," she said.

Furthermore, Allen highlighted the United States' commitment to fostering educational opportunities for Indian students. "We are very focused on making sure that Indian students understand and have opportunities to apply to educational programs in the United States," she added.

During the interaction with the students present at the discussion, Anima Thangapani, a BBA LLP student at Mumbai University sought answers for practicing law in United States and the quality of education provided to law students.

Addressing the question, Allen stated, "The pool has to increase because there are kids who want to get into the legal profession. But the legal education probably is not that top quality. I hope in thr future collaborations lead to the opening up of legal education space."

Additionally, the discussion also addressed concerns about the safety of Indian students studying in the United States after the recent incidents of attacks on Indian students in the US came to light.

Allen reassured attendees of the United States' commitment to student safety on its campuses, stating, "The United States is always looking out for the safety and security of any student on their campuses. These incidents that have come to light in recent days don't follow a particular pattern that might pose a threat to the students in the US."