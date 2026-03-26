Mumbai News: Bandra College Students File Police Complaint Over Bogus Certificates, Over 125 Affected In Alleged Academic Fraud

Students protest alleged fake certificates and unrecognised courses at Bandra college, seek police intervention | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, March 26: Serious allegations have surfaced regarding large-scale fraud committed against students at the Baliram Hiray College of Architecture in Bandra (East), under the guise of a 'School of Design.' Consequently, irate students have rushed directly to the Kherwadi Police Station to lodge a complaint.

More than 125 students across five batches—spanning from 2021 to the present—have found themselves in deep trouble due to this issue. Students and parents are now demanding that the police intervene and find a resolution to this matter.

Allegations of unauthorised courses and fake affiliation

According to information provided by the students, the 'School of Design' was launched within the college without obtaining any official permission, and B.Voc/B.Sc Interior Design courses were conducted.

At the time of admission, students were informed that the college was affiliated with Sangai University; however, it later came to light that this very university was unrecognised.

It is alleged that this crucial information was deliberately concealed from the students. Even after completing their coursework, students from the first batch did not receive their mark sheets.

Irregularities in mark sheets and academic records

Following repeated follow-ups, mark sheets were eventually issued under the name of Sikkim International University; however, as these documents lacked both barcodes and QR codes, the credibility of the mark sheets has been called into question.

The college charged students a hefty annual fee of Rs 90,000, yet no approval had been obtained from the Fee Fixation Committee. Students have also alleged—and submitted a written statement to the police to this effect—that they were misled on various occasions by being told that the college was affiliated with different universities at different times.

Examination papers were found bearing the names of various universities—or in some instances, no university name at all—while certain mark sheets revealed discrepancies where the actual subjects studied had been altered. Students further reported that critical subjects, such as 'Dissertation,' were entirely missing from their records.

No degrees, placements or support

Despite two years having elapsed, the students have yet to receive their degrees. Furthermore, no arrangements have been made for convocation ceremonies, job placements, or campus recruitment interviews.

Allegations have also surfaced regarding instances where students who dared to ask counter-questions were subjected to pressure and threats, and were even barred from entering the college through the deployment of bouncers.

In light of these events—which involve charges of academic fraud, financial irregularities, and mental harassment—demands have been raised for strict punitive action against the individuals implicated.

Also Watch:

Student groups demand action

Against this backdrop, student organisations have adopted an aggressive stance. Santosh Gangurde, State Chief Organiser of the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, has demanded stringent action in this matter.

A memorandum has also been submitted to the Directorate of Technical Education, urging the police to immediately register criminal cases and take strict action against the concerned parties.

College yet to respond

The officials of the college were unavailable for comment.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/