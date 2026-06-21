Mumbai: NEET Candidate Denied Entry At Exam Centre In Parel Despite Reaching Before 1:30 PM Cut-Off, Says Report

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Mumbai: A NEET UG candidate was allegedly denied entry to an examination centre in Mumbai’s Parel area after arriving just a few minutes past the entry deadline, sparking fresh discussion over the strictness of exam entry rules and whether a short grace period should be considered.

As per a report by Aaj Tak, the student reached the centre at 1:27 PM, while the entry deadline was 1:30 PM. Despite being within the final minutes of the reporting window, she was not allowed to enter the examination hall.

The report also stated that all candidates were required to be inside the centre by 1:30 PM. The report noted that the student was stopped even though she arrived just minutes before the cutoff time, raising questions about administrative discretion in such cases.

Candidates are advised to reach exam centre before 1:30 PM as no entry will be permitted after that as per the NTA Rules. The NEET UG 2026 re-exam has started at 2 PM and will be concluding at 5.15 PM.

The report also pointed out that examination centres typically issue repeated announcements urging students to enter before the gate closes, with many candidates reportedly arriving well in advance of the deadline.

The report also added that whether a short buffer window of a few minutes could be considered in exceptional situations, especially when candidates are seen arriving at the gate just moments after the cutoff.

However, it was also emphasised that strict adherence to entry timings is a standard practice in high-stakes examinations like NEET to maintain fairness and avoid disruptions.