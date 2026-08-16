Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates New State-Of-The-Art BMC School Complex In Ghatkopar; 789 Students To Benefit From Modern Facilities

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inaugurates New State-Of-The-Art BMC School Complex In Ghatkopar | @mayor_mumbai

Ghatkopar: The newly constructed Tilak Marg Municipal School Building Complex in Ghatkopar East was inaugurated today, August 16, 2026, in the presence of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and MLA Parag Shah. The state-of-the-art school complex falls under the N Ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including Corporators Rakhi Jadhav, Archana Bhalerao and Dharmesh Giri, Education Committee Member Yojana Thokale, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr Prachi Jambhekar, Education Officer Sujata Khare, Assistant Education Officer (Eastern Suburbs) Sayali Surve and N Ward Assistant Commissioner Jaydeep More. Students, parents and local residents were also present.

Mayor Highlights Modern Facilities at BMC Schools

As per a post shared by the Mayor of Mumbai on its social media handle @mayor_mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde stated that the school complex in Ward 132 has been developed with modern infrastructure and facilities. She added that efforts are underway to provide BMC school students with opportunities to visit institutions such as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Tawde highlighted the achievements of BMC school students and said several students from municipal schools have brought recognition to the country through their accomplishments. She also noted that both she and Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr Prachi Jambhekar are alumni of BMC schools.

The mayor said 27 essential school utility items are being provided free of cost to students in municipal schools. She also highlighted initiatives such as 'Science Monday' and 'Math Thursday' aimed at encouraging students to develop greater interest in science and mathematics.

According to Tawde, modern school complexes are being developed to create a positive and energetic learning environment for students. She added that the civic administration would continue working to strengthen the quality of education and maintain the trust of citizens.

MLA Parag Shah Announces Rs 5 Lakh Donation

During the inauguration, local MLA Parag Shah announced a personal contribution of Rs 5 lakh towards various requirements and utilities of the school complex.

Shah appreciated the design and construction of the new building and stressed the need to maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around the premises. He also called for continued attention to the quality of education and the safety of students.

789 Students Currently Enrolled

Providing details about the project, Deputy Commissioner (Education) Dr Prachi Jambhekar said the previous school building at the site was in a dilapidated condition. Schools operating from several areas were subsequently shifted to the newly constructed complex after the building was completed and the new academic year commenced.

The new Tilak Marg Municipal School Complex is a ground-plus-six-storey building. At present, four municipal schools are functioning from the premises, with a total of 789 students, including preschool students.

The schools currently operating in the complex are:

Tilak Marg Hindi School — 197 students

Tilak Marg Marathi School — 128 students

Kamrajnagar Hindi School — 337 students

Kamrajnagar Marathi School — 127 students

A new English-medium preschool is also being started at the complex as per the post shared by the @mayor_mumbai.

Computer, Science And Astronomy Labs Among Facilities

The school complex has 38 classrooms, 25 small rooms, one auditorium and 14 additional facility rooms. It has been equipped with several modern facilities aimed at supporting students' academic and overall development.

These include a computer laboratory, science laboratory, astronomy laboratory, library, psychological therapy laboratory and virtual classroom facilities.

The new complex was designed with the goal of bringing quality, technology-enabled, and inclusive education facilities under one roof for students from various parts of the region. The civic administration expects the facility to help create a modern learning environment and raise educational standards in the coming years.