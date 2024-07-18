Mumbai: HR College Undergoes Major Revamp; Smart Tvs, Wifi, Student Centre Amongst Other Things Added | FPJ

The Hassaram Rijhumal (HR) College of Commerce and Economics has undergone a major architectural revamp which includes the addition of smart televisions and wifi amongst other changes.

“Eighty per cent of the renovation work is done. All the 26 classrooms are fully renovated with smart TV and wifi so that learning can be more interactive for the students,” said Pooja Ramchandani, Principal of HR College. She added, “The renovation is done keeping in mind that the person who comes in should get a University standard.”

The smart TVs also act as a whiteboard which the professors can use to make the class more lively. Additionally, the professors have also been given training about the same and the college houses a full-time technician who looks after the gadgets.

In addition, the college will open a student centre on the terrace after the monsoon season ends in Mumbai. The students can use the space for any events or activities. “HR has a small space but is one of the most vibrant colleges in terms of events and activities,” Ramchandani added.

Another addition to the college will be a photography and sound studio wherein the professors will be encouraged to record their sessions and put them on YouTube.

The college will be fully renovated by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. The studios are expected to be renovated by Diwali.

There are also plans for the college to install a biometric attendance system from the next academic year, 2025-26.

“There are three to four libraries in the picture as well. The reading and storage room is going to be fully renovated, which will allow entry through the RFID cards. We are also planning entry into the classrooms through RFID as well but I want to take it a little slow given the fact that many news things have already been introduced,” she said.

The college also plans to revive the solar panels and wet waste management system which was halted due to the renovation.

Currently operating in three shifts, with Degree College starting from 7 am and the shifts ending at 7 pm, HR manages to utilise all its 26 classrooms efficiently.