Mumbai Hostel Rape-Murder: Fill Vacant Posts, Sensitise Staff on Women's Issues, Recommends Probe Panel

Savitri Devi Phule Hostel at Charni Road, Mumbai | Pushpita Chatterjee/FPJ

Mumbai: A committee appointed by the state government to conduct an inquiry into the alleged rape and murder of a female student at a South Mumbai government-run women's hostel has recommended filling the vacant posts at the state-run hostels with full-time staff. The two-member panel has also suggested providing counseling to the staff about dealing with matters related to adolescent girls.

These recommendations, which have been included in a report submitted by the committee to the government, are aimed at improving the security and well-being of young women staying in the hostels. The government is planning to issue a set of instructions and guidelines on the basis of the panel's suggestions.

According to a government official, the committee has emphasised the need to fill vacant posts as the shortage of regular staff at the city had led to the alleged perpetrator being entrusted with a number of responsibilities including doing laundry, running errands and fixing electrical appliances. "The person was appointed without approval from the government. However, since the hostel lacked adequate manpower, his services were useful," said the official.

In view of the fact that the hostel also didn't have a full-time caretaker - Varsha Andhare, a professor at the Institute of Science was given the additional charge of warden - the committee has asked for having dedicated staff to exclusively look after the premises. It has also suggested that these appointees shouldn't be deputed for any other responsibility.

While this committee was specifically tasked with investigating the incident at the city hostel, another committee, led by Director of Higher Education Shailendra Deolankar, was parallelly asked to undertake an audit of the security situation at all the hostels run by the state's Higher and Technical Education Department.

The latter has also submitted a report with a number of recommendations to strengthen the security apparatus at hostels such as having female security guards and staff, installing CCTV cameras, erecting protective walls as well as instituting Internal Complaints Committee and Anti-Ragging Committee. The government has asked the joint directors of higher and technical education across the state to begin implementing these measures at hostels under their jurisdictions.

"We have begun the work on many of the recommendations made by the two-member committee. The additional suggestions in the report will be incorporated in an official directive," said the official.

Focus on Counselling, Beefing Security

Both the committees have sensitise the hostel staff about issues pertaining to young women. In fact, around a month ago, a special workshop was held in the city to train wardens and staff members of around 110 government hostels across the state. IPS Officer and DCP (Civil Defence) Rashmi Karnadikar and Government Law College Principal Asmita Vaidya were among those who guided the staffers on various aspects of women's safety at hostels.

While the Charni Road hostel inmates are currently residing at another hostel in Churchgate, the government is in the process of shifting them to a newly constructed Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Bandra East. On Wednesday, the government sanctioned Rs 3.53 crore to purchase furniture and other basic necessities at the new facility.

The state is also looking to equip all the hostels with CCTV cameras and appoint at least one female security guard at each of the premises. "We have done a comprehensive state-wide survey about the status of CCTV cameras and security guards at hostels. Accordingly, a proposal has been sent to the government to enhance the security apparatus," said Deolankar.

