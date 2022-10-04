e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Here are the admission application dates of top schools in the city

Top schools in Mumbai have started their online admission process.

FPJ Education Desk Updated: Tuesday, October 04, 2022
article-image
Several schools have begun their online and offline admission application process in Mumbai. Here are the 10 outstanding schools, as rewarded in FPJ Mumbai Schools survey, and their admission dates:

1) Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra Kurla Complex

The online admission process started on September 9, as announced on their social media handles. The last date to fill the application process is today, October 4. The admissions are going on for Lower Kindergarten (Primary Years Programme), Class VIII (ICSE and IGCSE), and Class XI (IB-Diploma)

To fill the form, one can visit dais.edu.in.

2) The Greenacres Academy

The online admission is currently going on for the three branches of the GreenAcres Academy. The registration fee per form is Rs 1,500/-. The admission process is for all grades from Nursery to Grade 10.

To fill the form, one can visit tgaa.in.

3) Mainadevi Bajaj International School, Malad

The online admission process at MBIS has started for Nursery, Grade 10, 11, and 12 for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The parents can submit their basic details on the website to have a personalized enquiry booked.

To know more about the process, parents can visit mbis.org.in.

4) Aditya Birla World Academy, Tardeo

Aditya Birla World Academy has started with their online admission process for the academic year 2023-24. The admissions are currently going on for Lower Kindergarten and Grades 3 to 8.

For further information on the admission process, parents and students can visit adityabirlaworldacademy.com.

5) Podar Education Network

All the branches of Podar School have started their online admission application process for the upcoming academic year, 2023-24. Before filling the form, parents can select the brach of the school that they are seeking the admission to.

Parents can know more about the process by visiting podareducation.org.

