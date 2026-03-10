Mumbai Haj House Coaching Institute Marks Success As Six Students Clear UPSC Exams 2025

Union Public Service Commission’s Civil Services Examinations | File Pic

Mumbai: The newly revived Haj House Residential Coaching Institute (HHRCI) in Mumbai has achieved a significant milestone, with six of its students successfully clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Examination 2025, the results of which were announced last week.

One Candidate Breaches Top 100, Five Attend Interview Programme

Of the selected candidates from the institute, one — Nabiya Parvez — featured among the top 100 rankers who can opt for the popular cadres such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and the Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Five of the selected candidates, including Parvez and Towseef Ahmed Ganale — rank 254 — attended the institute’s 'Interview Guidance Programme'. One candidate, a non-Muslim, participated in the entire training programme at the centre.

The centre, which offers coaching and training facilities for students from minority communities aspiring to join the IAS and allied services, was started in 2009 by the Haj Committee of India (HCI) and helped 25 students clear the UPSC examinations. However, for reasons that were not clarified, the HCI did not issue notifications for a new batch after 2023.

After petitions from members of the Muslim community, including one from Amin Patel, MLA from Mumbadevi, to the Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, the institute was revived. On May 22, the HCI issued a notification inviting applications from candidates for free residential coaching for the Civil Services Examination 2026 (Preliminary-cum-Mains).

MLA Patel Hails Initiative as Beneficial for Students

Commenting on the success of the students, Patel said, “The centre has been doing good work. It is a good initiative and students have also benefitted in the past.”

Nationally, of the 958 candidates who cleared the examination, 54 are Muslims. In the 2024 examination, 26 of the 1,009 selected candidates were Muslims. After 2016, when 52 of the 1,099 successful candidates were Muslims, the numbers had dropped.

AMP President Cites Growing Community Interest in Services

Aamir Edresy, president and founder of the Association of Muslim Professionals, which conducts an annual National Talent Search Examination to give students from underprivileged groups experience of competitive examinations for civil services, medical education and other professional courses, said that the rising number of Muslim candidates shows the community’s growing interest in the civil services.

“Courses held by Jamia Millia Islamia and the Haj House have been beneficial,” said Edresy.

A former IAS officer said that the number of successful Muslim candidates is much lower than their share in the population. “My understanding is that the proportion of Muslims participating in the examinations is much lower than their success rate, which could be comparatively higher,” the former official added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/