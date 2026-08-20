Mumbai Gen Z, Want To Help Shape City’s Future? BMC Opens Fellowship Programme 2026 Applications With ₹61,500 Stipend

Mumbai Gen Z, Want To Help Shape City’s Future? BMC Opens Fellowship Programme 2026 | AI Representative Image

BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme 2026: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced the BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme, offering young graduates an opportunity to gain practical experience in civic administration and contribute to the development of Mumbai.

The fellowship aims to provide participants with exposure to the functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation while helping them develop leadership, communication and administrative skills.

BMC, in a social media post, announced the programme with the message, “Golden opportunity for Youth! BMC GEN Z FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM.”

BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme 2026: Key Highlights

The programme will provide selected fellows with opportunities to:

Gain exposure to education, leadership and innovation.

Understand the administrative functioning of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Get opportunities to interact with policymakers

Develop leadership skills.

Contribute to initiatives that shape Mumbai’s future development.

Receive a certificate upon successful completion of the fellowship.

BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme must fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Candidates must be graduates from any stream.

Applicants must be able to read, write and speak Marathi.

Candidates should have adequate knowledge of Hindi and English.

Applicants must have essential knowledge of computer operations and the internet.

Candidates must be below 28 years of age.

BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026: Stipend, Seats And Duration

The BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme will offer selected candidates a stipend for the fellowship period. The key details are as follows:

Total seats: 50

Stipend: ₹61,500

Tenure: 12 months

Application fee: ₹500

BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026: Application Dates

Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can submit their applications online.The application process has started on August 19, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until August 31, 2026.

Applicants are advised to carefully check the eligibility criteria and provide all required details while submitting the application form.

BMC Gen Z Fellowship 2026: How To Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official BMC recruitment portal at https://bmc.recruitlive.in/#/login

Candidates should complete the application process within the prescribed deadline and ensure that the information submitted in the application form is accurate.

The BMC Gen Z Fellowship Programme provides young graduates with an opportunity to gain first-hand exposure to civic administration and participate in initiatives connected to Mumbai’s development. With 50 seats and a stipend of ₹61,500, the programme offers eligible youth an opportunity to work closely with the civic administration while developing professional and leadership skills.