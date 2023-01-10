Mumbai: Future scientists brainstorm ideas to sustain Earth, health

Students presenting science project at MISA-Synergy 2023 |

Mumbai: The brightly-lit corridors of JBCN International School, Borivali, were chock-a-blocked with enthusiasm, loud cheers, and large crowds on Saturday, January 7, as students across Maharashtra showed up with their respective teams to display their science projects revolving around the theme of ‘Sustainability of the Earth and Health’.

Students, who were brainstorming ideas for their projects for quite a few weeks while juggling their exams and academics, showcased their modelled ideas at Members of International Schools Association’s (MISA) annual science exhibition, MISA-Synergy.

Platform for students to showcase scientific plans

“This year the theme revolved around United Nations Sustainable development goals in the areas of Earth and Health,” said Dr Kavita Aggarwal, Chairperson, MISA, adding that the main idea behind organising Synergy every year is to promote the young scientific minds into innovation and application.

“Synergy has been serving the purpose of fostering scientific aptitude and innovation among students,” Aggarwal further stated.

Healthy environment becomes top priority for students

Every classroom consisted of four to five groups of students presenting their projects. The excitement was evident as students went above and beyond to explain their innovative ideas and projects to parents, and other visitors. All 132 groups hailed their purpose towards the sustainability of Earth and maintaining good health.

One of the projects was called the ‘Terra Station’ prepared by grade 7 students of JBCN International School, Borivali. The minds behind the project were Khushi Raste, Riddhi Mahajan, Tia Pitale, Sparsh Shah, and Dev Borwal.

Team 'Terra Station' of JBCN International School, Borivali

“In addition to storing and conserving energy, the device is mainly for installation in residential areas and the ‘Terra Station’ is also designed to have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an Intensive Coronary Care Unit (ICCU) to look after the health of the public,” explained the group members.

Another group of to-be scientists was from Nashik’s Wisdom High International School. The students of standards 6th and 7th created a model that would generate energy from speed breakers as and when vehicles ran over them.

Composed of Vedant Dange, Saloni Pardeshi, Aniruddh Borle, and Ritisha Avhad, the group had come up with a live working model of their idea. Their plan also involved capturing solar energy from the sun and using it to generate electrical energy in case of low vehicular movement over the speed breakers.

Wisdom High International School's team, Nashik

“The idea is a one-time, high-cost investment. Once it is implemented, it would be very cost-effective and would help conserve energy along with its apt usage,” said the four student members of the Nashik-based group.

No chemicals, going the organic way

A team called ‘Level Up’ from Worli’s D.Y. Patil International School had come up with the idea of an all-in-one detergent. The product was a bio-enzyme cleaner, an alternative to regular cleaners.

The team consisted of three students namely, Eeksha Shah, Dheya Jhaveri, and Anandita Patil from standard 9. Their main goal to introduce the product was to avoid the usage of chemicals in producing detergent cleaners in today’s time and ‘level up’ the lifestyles of people.

'Level Up' team of Worli's D.Y. Patil International School

“The product is made up of jaggery, water, and orange or lemon peels that usually go to waste. The production is a long process as it involves fermenting the mixture of the raw materials for 3 months to have the final cleaner ready,” stated the students.

After the exhibition, lunch was organised for students at the venue itself, where they met students from other schools and made new friends while socialising.

Opportunities that question students’ intellect

JBCN International School, Borivali, has already hosted MISA-Synergy twice. This time, it was the third year that the school witnessed the exhibition on campus.

"Nurturing Innovation is the true hallmark of an education that focuses on the growth of creativity. It is urgent and imperative that all schools provide our learners with opportunities that challenge their intellect and feed their curiosity," said Debika Chatterji, Director Principal, JBCN International School, Borivali.