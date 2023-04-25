 Mumbai: Concerned with college's assessment system, parents meet NMIMS VC
This comes after nearly 120 parents of students enrolled at the NMIMS Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce (ASMSC) wrote to the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development, Dharmendra Pradhan, complaining about the assessment system of the institute.

Aditi AlurkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 25, 2023, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
The parents alleged that almost 50% of students in the NMIMS School of Commerce face an uncertain future due to the stringent assessment policy at NMIMS | NMIMS

Mumbai: A crowd of anxious students and parents gathered outside the main campus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, on Monday, April 24, to protest the grading policy of the college.

During the protest, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, the Vice Chancellor of the institute, met with some of the protesting parents to discuss their qualms. “The VC and other officials who were present did not commit to anything specific. They said they would investigate the concerns raised by our children and get back to us within a week,” said a parent who protested at NMIMS.

The parents alleged that almost 50% of students in the NMIMS School of Commerce face an uncertain future due to the stringent assessment policy at NMIMS, which makes a student repeat a year after failing a single exam instead of having recurring KT (keeping terms) exams, a policy followed by most colleges across Mumbai.

Parents who raised these concerns during the meeting reported that NMIMS officials remained firm on their policy of having students repeat the year. “They made it clear that they did not plan on changing the one KT system,” said another parent who attended the meeting.

