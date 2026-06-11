Mumbai: BMC's Atal Skill Centre In Kandivali Offers Free Training In AI, Cybersecurity & Japanese | File Photo

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Skill Development Centre in Kandivali (East), inaugurated by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, is offering free training in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cybersecurity and Japanese language to improve employment opportunities for youth.

The courses were highlighted during a visit by the BMC's Women and Child Welfare Committee to review the functioning of the centre and its skill development initiatives. Committee chairperson Meenal Turde and members inspected the facility in the presence of Director (Planning) Dr Prachi Jambhekar.

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According to civic officials, the centre provides free industry-oriented training in AI, cybersecurity, hospitality, graphic design, fashion designing, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), and Japanese language. The programmes are conducted in partnership with companies including Blue Star, ITC and Bajaj Finserv.

The centre was established by the BMC to equip young people with job-ready skills aligned with industry requirements. Officials said the training programmes are targeted at youth in the 18-35 age group and are aimed at enhancing employability through practical and industry-linked learning.

During the visit, discussions were also held on expanding the reach of the centre's programmes and ensuring that more young people across Mumbai can benefit from the free training opportunities.