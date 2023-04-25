Mumbai: BMC begins prep camps for class 1 students

The camps are part of the state's 'Pahile Paul (First Step)' campaign, aimed at getting children excited for their educational journey. | Representative Image

Mumbai: Government schools across Maharashtra are organising special preparation camps for children entering schools as well as their parents.

The camps are part of the state's 'Pahile Paul (First Step)' campaign, which was also held last year, aimed at getting children excited for their educational journey and getting their parents, especially mothers, as well as other members of the community involved in their academic progress.

This year, the first phase of the campaign is being carried out from April 23 to 30 at around 65,000 government-run schools and will benefit around 15 lakh children. The next phase of camps will be held in June.

"The Coronavirus pandemic caused a rupture in the educational system. Teachers and parents have played a vital role in educating young children in these trying circumstances. Hence, we have involved parents in this campaign," said state School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.