Mumbai: Balbharti to correct science textbook error spotted by BMC school student

Mumbai: The state textbook bureau Balbharti decided to rectify an error in its class 10 science book after it was spotted by a student at a BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run Mumbai public school (MPS), reported The Indian Express.

Gaurav Shukla, the 16-year-old student of Sai Baba Path MPS in F South ward (Parel), Gauravnoticed the mistake on page 81 of his science 2 textbook’s chapter 8 in a chart on amino acids. “Only one of those mentioned in the chart was amino acid. The rest were not. When I realised this, I first checked with my teacher and also did a thorough search on the Internet. I am glad that my school and class teacher Chaya Shelke ma’am encouraged me,” he told The Indian Express

According to the report, Gaurav sent an email to the Balbharati on December 17, last year, and received a response from them on February 2. “The said error was presented to the committee members of the subject. As per their report the error identified by you is correct. It will be corrected appropriately in the next print of the textbooks,” read the letter.

On Friday, BMC also felicitated Gaurav for his sharp observation.

A resident of Sewri, Gaurav is the youngest son of a taxi driver. “They have not only accepted the mistake but are also going to correct it. This has boosted my confidence,” he told The Indian Express.

Gaurav plans to pursue science for higher education, preferably in the engineering sector.

