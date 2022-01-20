FPJ-Ed: Mumbai schools to resume from January 24, BMC issues official circular

On Thursday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray accepted a proposal by the Education Department to reopen physical classes in Maharashtra for pre-primary and grades 1 to 12.



BMC Education department has issued the official circular for all the schools under the department to reopen from January 24. All grades from pre-primary to 12 are allowed to resume in the city according to the official circular. Parents who are not willing to send their kids can opt for an online mode of learning. For schools, it is mandatory to conduct both modes.



The school authorities are pleased with the government's decision and have made the safety of the students a top priority for the school's reopening. Prajodh Rajan, Group CEO & Co-Founder, Lighthouse Learning stated, “We welcome the decision of our Honorable Chief Minister and Education Minister of opening the schools in Mumbai and Maharashtra. We are ready and very excited to welcome our students back into our campuses. We will be allowing only fully vaccinated staff and teachers to attend our pre-schools and schools. All staff is required to follow proper Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which have been communicated to them well in advance. We will initially run our physical classes in small batches to ensure safety and hygiene."



Principals from around the city are glad about the decision and are completely prepared to reopen as soon as BMC authorities give the go-ahead to reopen in Mumbai. "Logistics is not an issue. We are prepared for reopening as we were expecting a decision on this. Students are going to be overwhelmed meeting their peers and teachers and we cannot let our guard down. To be able to settle them by following protocols, we would like to reopen them in phases. Settle 2 classes at a time and after a gap of around 2 to 3 days then call the next set of classes," said Prachi Ranadive Principal of Shishuvan International School.





Along with the government allowance, principals are reassuring parents that all safety and SOPs would be followed to guarantee that children are safe in school. "I believe that the government’s decision has come as a relief for the children, parents, and the teachers alike. We have had been preparing for this day and therefore, look forward to welcoming all our students with safety measures in place. As part of these measures, a special COVID task force has been appointed. We would like to assure the parents that they should not worry about sending their kids back to school as all the teachers and the administrative staff have been trained to follow COVID protocols," Nikhat Jafferey, Principal, Billabong High International School, Santacruz.



"There's a complete upheaval in the education due to the Covid-19 and we are facing turbulences each month. Now, if the schools are to begin, we need to monitor the situation closely for a while keeping in mind the safety of the students. Nevertheless, education shouldn't be compromised and if the situation permits, the schools should be opened as soon as possible. Our management is taking stock of the situation currently and will make the final decision as to when to start the physical classes," said Principal Kavita Chatterjee, Orchids - The International School, Kurla, Mumbai



As the govt has decided to reopen for the pre-primary section as well, parents are happy and eager to see their children return to school after being out for over two years. “Maharashtra govt has allowed upon hearing the wishes of parents. I expect Mumbai schools to open as soon as the BMC allows without further delays. If the BMC delays or SOPs turn out to be unworkable I expect Mumbai schools to be proactive and make themselves heard. Demand workable SOPs," Sanne Gandhi a parent from Mumbai.



Parents are also sceptical of private schools, which previously did not reopen following the government's decision to reopen, and were waiting for the Covid surge to fade. "I think this is wonderful news and I think that all Mumbai schools, especially the prestigious private schools who have the necessary financial and human infrastructure to have prepared for this day to come need to stay in line with the government mandate of 24th January," said Arundhati De Sheth

parent of 2.

