Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: NHSRCL Invites Applications For 237 Technician Posts; Check Details Here

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the organisation responsible for constructing India's first-ever Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (Bullet Train) corridor, invites applications for 237 Technician posts in various fields.
The hiring will be done in an absorption mode for eligible candidates who are already employed in the Operations and Maintenance divisions of Indian Railways, Metro Railways, RRTS and other such Government-owned/controlled rail networks.
The hiring will take place in the following departments: Civil, Electrical, Signalling & Telecom and Rolling Stock departments, with posts available across any location in NHSRCL/MAHSR project.
Direct link to read the official announcement
Direct link to read the syllabus
Direct link to read the guidelines
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Eligibility Cut-off Date: June 30, 2026
Online Application: Applications are currently open.
Last Date to Apply: Candidates should check the detailed recruitment notification and online application portal for the closing date.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
Total Vacancies: 237 Posts
Technician (Civil/Track Fitter): 18 posts
Technician (Civil/Track Mechanic): 16 posts
Technician (Civil/Track Draughtsman): 8 posts
Technician (Civil/Track Surveyor): 7 posts
Technician (Civil/Track Electrician): 8 posts
Technician (Civil/Track Welder): 6 posts
Technician (Civil-Plumber): 2 posts
Technician (Civil-Painter): 2 posts
Technician (Electrical): 77 posts
Technician (Signalling & Telecom): 63 posts
Technician (Rolling Stock Fitter): 10 posts
Technician (Rolling Stock Machinist): 2 posts
Technician (Rolling Stock Welder): 2 posts
Technician (Rolling Stock Electrician): 13 posts
Technician (Rolling Stock RAC): 3 posts
Direct link to read the guidelines
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must satisfy the following conditions:
Must be a regular or contractual employee working in the Operations & Maintenance department of:
Indian Railways
Government-owned or Government-operated Railways
Metro Railways
Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS)
Must possess Matriculation/SSLC along with:
ITI in the relevant trade from NCVT/SCVT, or
Course Completed Act Apprenticeship in the relevant trade, or
Diploma in the relevant engineering discipline (depending on the post).
Candidates must have at least two years of post-qualification experience in the relevant field.
Maximum Age: 35 years.
Medical Standard: B-1.
Candidates possessing only higher qualifications such as BE/BTech, without the prescribed ITI or Diploma qualification, are not eligible.
Direct link to read the guidelines
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Salary and Benefits
Selected candidates will receive:
Pay Scale: ₹35,000 to ₹1,10,000 (IDA Pay Scale – NE-2)
House Rent Allowance (HRA)
Industrial Dearness Allowance (IDA)
Medical benefits
EPF
Gratuity
Other admissible allowances as per NHSRCL rules.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
The application fee is as follows:
General / OBC / EWS: ₹400 (Non-refundable)
SC/ST/Women Candidates: No application fee
Candidates can submit only one application for any one of the advertised Technician posts.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Selection Process
The recruitment process will include:
Computer Based Test (CBT)
Document Verification
Medical Examination
NHSRCL has stated that it may modify the selection process depending on administrative requirements.
Direct link to read the syllabus
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Place of Posting
Selected candidates may be posted anywhere under NHSRCL or the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Project. The nature of work may include shift duties, night maintenance operations and emergency restoration work depending on the department.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Bond Requirement
Candidates appointed through this recruitment will have to execute:
A ₹3 lakh surety bond to serve NHSRCL for a minimum of four years.
An additional training bond, if deputed for specialised training, requiring a minimum service period of six years after completion of training.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Steps to apply
Candidates can apply by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official NHSRCL recruitment portal.
Step 2: Open the recruitment section and select the Technician vacancy notification (Vacancy Nos. 35/2026 to 49/2026).
Step 3: Read the eligibility conditions carefully.
Step 4: Register using the required details.
Step 5: Fill in the online application form.
Step 6: Upload the required documents, including competency or experience certificates.
Step 7: Pay the application fee, if applicable.
Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference.
Direct link to read the syllabus
Direct link to read the guidelines
Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Recruitment 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates
Applicants should keep the following points in mind:
Experience will be counted as on June 30, 2026.
Apprenticeship, internship, teaching, freelancing and similar experience will not be considered towards the mandatory work experience.
All communication regarding the recruitment process will be sent through the registered email ID.
Candidates should regularly check the official NHSRCL website for updates on the CBT, document verification and other stages of recruitment.
With recruitment underway for 237 Technician posts, the Bullet Train project continues to expand its workforce as construction and operational planning for India's first high-speed rail corridor gather pace. Candidates meeting the prescribed eligibility conditions are advised to submit their applications within the notified timeline and ensure all supporting documents are uploaded correctly.