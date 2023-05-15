Mumbai: After protests over strict testing, NMIMS allows 'one-time' re-exams

On April 24, 2023, a group of parents alleged that almost 50% of students at NMIMS face an uncertain future as the institute is making them repeat the year. | NMIMS

Mumbai: In a first, the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies has permitted a second re-test for its students across all campuses after receiving backlash for its strict assessment practices.



The initial regulations at the institute allowed one retest and one revaluation for students who have been unable to clear the examinations on the first go. However, making a one-time exception, the institute has permitted another special examination for students this year.

Talking about the institute's decision, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, said, “After considerable deliberations, we have resolved to give a one-time opportunity to the students who could not perform well earlier to appear at the special examination. To ensure that students take advantage of this opportunity, we plan to offer remedial coaching, especially in courses where students have not done well. This exceptional opportunity will be available for students across all UG programs on the basis of applications by students."



While all students have not received emails about the decision, The Free Press Journal learned that the test would be conducted through all campuses of the business school. According to the institute, details of the entire process will be disclosed shortly while all students have been asked to contact the exam offices for clarity after May 20, 2023.



This comes after a crowd of anxious students and parents gathered outside the main campus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai, on Monday, April 24, to protest the grading policy of the college.



As The FPJ reported, groups of parents alleged that almost 50% of students in the NMIMS School of Commerce face an uncertain future due to the stringent assessment policy at NMIMS, which makes a student repeat a year after failing a single exam instead of having recurring KT (keeping terms) exams, a policy followed by most colleges across Mumbai. While all students are yet to receive a confirmation from the college, the new special examination is expected across all NMIMS institutes.