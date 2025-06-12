 Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG Hostel Mess
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAhmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG Hostel Mess

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG Hostel Mess

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, hitting the doctors’ hostel at BJ Medical College. Around 242 passengers were onboard, and multiple students sustained injuries in the crash. Injured students are being treated at Civil Hospital Ahmedabad; official casualty details are yet to be confirmed.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 05:59 PM IST
article-image
Air India Dreamliner hit the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel in Ahmedabad. |

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In a tragic incident on Thursday, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight bound for London crashed just two minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat. The plane, carrying around 242 passengers, reportedly crashed into the doctors’ hostel building at BJ Medical College. The crash occurred near the UG hostel mess, resulting in multiple student injuries. Several injured students have been admitted to Civil Hospital Ahmedabad. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding casualties, including deaths or missing persons.

According to an NDTV report, five medical students lost their lives after an Air India flight crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College. The deceased include four undergraduate students and one postgraduate resident. Several others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the crash site near Dharpur in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad. Fire brigade units and emergency response teams quickly rushed to the scene. The reason behind the crash is not yet known, and an investigation is underway.

Crowds have gathered outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following the tragic plane crash. Family members and locals anxiously await updates on the injured medical students. Security has been tightened as rescue operations and medical treatment continue.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With Simplilearn
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Loses ₹10 Lakh Monthly Due To Worker Attendance Scam At Facility No 89, Alleges Labour Union
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries,” said Ramila, who was rushed to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, as reported by news agency ANI.

"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!" FAIMA Doctors Association wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

IIT Bombay Launches Online E-Postgraduate Diploma In Integrated Circuits Design In Partnership With...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here