Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG Hostel Mess

Air India Dreamliner hit the BJ Medical College doctors’ hostel in Ahmedabad. |

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: In a tragic incident on Thursday, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight bound for London crashed just two minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport in Gujarat. The plane, carrying around 242 passengers, reportedly crashed into the doctors’ hostel building at BJ Medical College. The crash occurred near the UG hostel mess, resulting in multiple student injuries. Several injured students have been admitted to Civil Hospital Ahmedabad. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding casualties, including deaths or missing persons.

According to an NDTV report, five medical students lost their lives after an Air India flight crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College. The deceased include four undergraduate students and one postgraduate resident. Several others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

The aircraft was carrying 230 passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British citizens, 7 Portuguese nationals, and 1 Canadian. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the crash site near Dharpur in the Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad. Fire brigade units and emergency response teams quickly rushed to the scene. The reason behind the crash is not yet known, and an investigation is underway.

Crowds have gathered outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, following the tragic plane crash. Family members and locals anxiously await updates on the injured medical students. Security has been tightened as rescue operations and medical treatment continue.

VIDEO | Air India Plane Crash: People gather outside Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.



A London-bound Air India flight AI-171, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed into a residential area just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon.… pic.twitter.com/0znw1rfreW — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 12, 2025

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries,” said Ramila, who was rushed to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | Air India plane crash: "My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries,” says Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad,… pic.twitter.com/MgMtvXBSou — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025

"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!" FAIMA Doctors Association wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).