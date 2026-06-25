MSCE's Hijab Rule For TET Exam Sparks Outrage, Muslim Students Call It 'Impossible Choice' Between Faith And Test

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The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE)'s latest clarification regarding religious attire for the upcoming Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) has been criticised by Muslim students' groups.

SIO's Strong Objection

While the council has agreed to permit garments such as the burqa, dupatta, and odhni, its strict mandate requiring candidates to keep their head, ear, and neck completely uncovered inside the examination hall has sparked disappointment.

In an official statement, the Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) Maharashtra labelled the directive "unwarranted" and argued that it effectively defeats the purpose of the hijab. The organisation stated that the rule forces thousands of Muslim female candidates into an "impossible choice between their faith and a crucial exam."

Compromise Rejected

Mohammad Owais Siddiqui, the State Secretary of Public Relations for SIO Maharashtra, highlighted that major high-stakes examinations across India—including NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET—already successfully accommodate customary religious attire. These national and state boards manage security and prevent malpractice by deploying female attendants to conduct thorough frisking before candidates enter the venue.

According to the SIO, the MSCE rejected a proposed compromise that would have allowed candidates to loosely drape their hijabs over their heads during the assessment.

"The examination council must adopt a logical, inclusive approach for the thousands of Muslim girls appearing for this test," Siddiqui said, calling for immediate revisions to the guidelines to ensure full educational accessibility without compromising religious freedom.

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