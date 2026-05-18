MSCE Maharashtra Scholarship Result 2026 Declared For Class 5 And Class 8 Exams; Students Can Check Interim Scores Online

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has declared the interim results for the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (Class 5) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8) conducted on February 22, 2026.
Apart from the scholarship exams, the council has also released provisional results for the Government Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination, Tribal Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination, and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination.
Students and parents can now access the results through the official websites of the council. Schools have been provided separate login credentials to check and download the performance records of their students.
Direct link to read the official announcement
Result available on official websites
The provisional results were released on Monday, May 18, 2026, on the official portals of the council.
Students and parents can check the result at:
The council clarified that schools will be able to view detailed student-wise performance through their institutional login, while parents can directly access their child’s result online.
Steps to check the result
Step 1: Visit the official website,
Step 2: Click on “School Login” or “Login for Institutions”
Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password provided by MSCE
Step 4: Select “Examination Results” or “Student Performance
Step 5: Choose the relevant examination — Class 5 or Class 8 scholarship exam
Step 6: The provisional marks and student list will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download or print the result for future reference
Mark verification window open till May 27
The council has also opened the online application process for students who wish to apply for verification of marks.
Important Details For Verification Process
Application dates: May 18 to May 27, 2026
Verification fee: Rs 50 per paper
Payment mode: Online only
Applications must be submitted through the school login portal
According to the council, requests submitted through offline mode or after the deadline will not be accepted.
Correction facility also available
Schools can also apply for corrections related to a student’s personal details such as:
Student name
Surname
Father’s name
Mother’s name
The correction request facility will remain available online till May 27, 2026.
Additionally, if there are errors related to the school’s Urban/Rural category or curriculum details in the School Information Form, the school headmaster must send a signed request letter with complete information to the official helpdesk email before the deadline.
The council said that decisions on mark verification requests will be communicated through the respective school logins within 30 days after receiving the applications. The final merit list and results will be announced only after all verification requests submitted within the stipulated period are processed.