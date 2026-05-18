MSCE Maharashtra Scholarship Result 2026 Declared For Class 5 And Class 8 Exams; Students Can Check Interim Scores Online

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has declared the interim results for the Pre-Upper Primary Scholarship Examination (Class 5) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (Class 8) conducted on February 22, 2026.

Apart from the scholarship exams, the council has also released provisional results for the Government Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination, Tribal Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination, and Vimukta Jati and Nomadic Tribes Vidyaniketan Entrance Examination.

Students and parents can now access the results through the official websites of the council. Schools have been provided separate login credentials to check and download the performance records of their students.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Result available on official websites

The provisional results were released on Monday, May 18, 2026, on the official portals of the council.

Students and parents can check the result at:

MSCE Pune Official Website

Scholarship Result Portal

The council clarified that schools will be able to view detailed student-wise performance through their institutional login, while parents can directly access their child’s result online.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: Click on “School Login” or “Login for Institutions”

Step 3: Enter the User ID and Password provided by MSCE

Step 4: Select “Examination Results” or “Student Performance

Step 5: Choose the relevant examination — Class 5 or Class 8 scholarship exam

Step 6: The provisional marks and student list will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download or print the result for future reference

Mark verification window open till May 27

The council has also opened the online application process for students who wish to apply for verification of marks.

Important Details For Verification Process

Application dates: May 18 to May 27, 2026

Verification fee: Rs 50 per paper

Payment mode: Online only

Applications must be submitted through the school login portal

According to the council, requests submitted through offline mode or after the deadline will not be accepted.

Correction facility also available

Schools can also apply for corrections related to a student’s personal details such as:

Student name

Surname

Father’s name

Mother’s name

The correction request facility will remain available online till May 27, 2026.

Additionally, if there are errors related to the school’s Urban/Rural category or curriculum details in the School Information Form, the school headmaster must send a signed request letter with complete information to the official helpdesk email before the deadline.

The council said that decisions on mark verification requests will be communicated through the respective school logins within 30 days after receiving the applications. The final merit list and results will be announced only after all verification requests submitted within the stipulated period are processed.