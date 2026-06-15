MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 Likely To Be Out Soon At msbte.ac.in

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) is expected to declare the Summer Diploma Examination 2026 results soon on the official website. While the board has not yet confirmed the result release date officially, previous year patterns indicate that the results are likely to be announced by the third week of June.

Candidates can access their scorecards by entering their enrolment number or seat number on the official websites, msbte.org or msbte.ac.in.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: How to Access Results

Step 1: Visit the official website at msbte.ac.in

Step 2: Locate and select the 'Summer 2026 Diploma Results' option displayed on the main page.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, such as your enrolment ID or seat ID in the designated field.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the score sheet and print it for future use.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Details Mentioned

The MSBTE Summer Diploma Result scorecard will contain various important details, including:

Subject-wise marks

Grade points

Overall result status

Enrolment details

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the information mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: Previous Year Trends

Based on previous-year trends, the MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026 is expected to be announced in the coming days.

2025 – June 20

2024 – June 29

2023 – June 29

2022 – July 29

2021 – August 31

MSBTE Summer Diploma Result 2026: What's Next?

Students who have successfully completed their diploma programmes can pursue higher education through the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell. Through CAP, eligible diploma holders can apply for admission to various technical and professional courses offered by institutes across Maharashtra.