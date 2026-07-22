MSBSHSE To Distribute Board's SSC & HSC Supplementary Exam Documents On July 23 From 11 AM | AI

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced that mark sheets, passing certificates, migration certificates and other examination-related documents for students who appeared for the June–July 2026 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations will be distributed to schools and junior colleges on July 23.

Board directs divisional offices to ensure timely logistical arrangements

In a circular issued to all divisional boards, the state board directed that the examination documents be made available to secondary schools and junior colleges from 11 am on Thursday. Institutions have been instructed to distribute the mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates to students from 3 pm on the same day.

The board has asked all divisional offices to ensure timely distribution of the documents and make the necessary logistical arrangements to avoid delays. Schools and junior colleges have also been directed to inform students about the schedule and complete the distribution process efficiently.

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Circular issued by Secretary Dr. Dinkar Patil for immediate implementation

The June–July examinations are conducted for students who reappear for SSC and HSC examinations, seek to improve their scores or clear pending subjects. The issuance of original mark sheets and certificates marks the completion of the supplementary examination process, enabling successful candidates to pursue admissions to higher education and other academic opportunities.

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The circular has been issued by the Secretary of the Maharashtra State Board, Dr. Dinkar Patil, and has been communicated to all divisional boards for immediate implementation.

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