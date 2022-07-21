e-Paper Get App

MPSC releases revised syllabus for State Services Preliminary exam; learn how to check here

Syllabus for different papers, which includes Marathi language, English language, General Studies, Agriculture, etc., have been posted on the website.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
Check out the revised syllabus on http://mpsc.gov.in | Unsplash

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised syllabus for State Services Preliminary examination on its website, https://mpsc.gov.in.

Syllabus for different papers, which includes Marathi language, English language, General Studies, Agriculture, etc, have been posted on the website.

Here's how to check the revised syllabus:

1. Go to MPSC's official page - https://mpsc.gov.in

2. Click on the option 'Examination' under Candidate Information

3. You will see either Scheme of Examination or Syllabus of Examination, choose Syllabus.

4. Click on State Services Examination - Revised Syllabus

5. Download the pdf and print it out for use in future.

Read Also
MPSC releases Subordinate Services Admit Card 2021 , learn more
article-image
HomeEducationMPSC releases revised syllabus for State Services Preliminary exam; learn how to check here

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness