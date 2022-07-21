MPSC releases revised syllabus for State Services Preliminary exam; learn how to check here

Mumbai: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the revised syllabus for State Services Preliminary examination on its website, https://mpsc.gov.in.
Syllabus for different papers, which includes Marathi language, English language, General Studies, Agriculture, etc, have been posted on the website.
Here's how to check the revised syllabus:
1. Go to MPSC's official page - https://mpsc.gov.in
2. Click on the option 'Examination' under Candidate Information
3. You will see either Scheme of Examination or Syllabus of Examination, choose Syllabus.
4. Click on State Services Examination - Revised Syllabus
5. Download the pdf and print it out for use in future.