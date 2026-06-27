MPSC Group C Registration 2026 Opens Today At 2 PM; Applications Open Till July 17 For 2,619 Posts

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 notification (Advertisement No. 017/2026), inviting online applications for 2,619 vacancies across various state government departments. The online application process opens today, June 27, 2026, at 2:00 PM and will continue until July 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

The recruitment drive includes vacancies for Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI), Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant. The MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Major Reform Announced for Maharashtra State Services Main Examination

Alongside the Group C recruitment notification, MPSC has also announced a significant change to the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination. As per a press release issued on June 25, 2026, the Commission has decided to remove optional subject papers from the Maharashtra State Services Main Examination starting from the 2027 examination cycle.

At present, candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Civil Services (Gazetted Group A and Group B) Main Examination are required to write two papers in an optional subject. This requirement will be discontinued from 2027 to align Maharashtra's examination pattern with several other states that have already abolished optional subjects.

According to MPSC, states such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have already adopted a similar pattern. The Commission stated that the revised format aims to streamline the examination process and ensure greater uniformity and standardisation in candidate evaluation.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Notification Release: June 25, 2026

Online Application Begins: June 27, 2026 (2:00 PM)

Last Date to Apply Online: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Submit SBI Challan Copy: July 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for SBI Challan Fee Payment: July 20, 2026 (during banking hours)

MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination: September 27, 2026

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC online application portal.

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in and select the MPSC Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 application.

Step 4: Fill in personal, educational, and reservation details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway or SBI challan.

Step 7: Review the application form carefully and submit it.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration well before the closing date to avoid last-minute technical issues. Those applying through the SBI challan mode should ensure that the challan copy is submitted by July 19, 2026, and the fee is paid within banking hours on July 20, 2026.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Industry Inspector (Industries, Energy and Labour Department): 9 posts

Technical Assistant (Finance Department): 3 posts

Tax Assistant (Finance Department): 282 posts

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (Group-C) (Home Department): 461 posts

Clerk-Typist (Ministerial Administrative Departments and various Government of Maharashtra offices): 1,864 posts

Total Vacancies: 2,619

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector: ₹38,600 – ₹1,22,800 + Dearness Allowance (DA) and other admissible allowances

Industry Inspector: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 + DA and other admissible allowances

Technical Assistant: ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 + DA and other admissible allowances

Tax Assistant: ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 + DA and other admissible allowances

Clerk-Typist: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 + DA and other admissible allowances