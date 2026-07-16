MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Apply For 2,619 Posts At mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will close the online application window for the MPSC Group C Services Joint Preliminary Examination 2026 tomorrow, July 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official MPSC online portal.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 2,619 vacancies across various Maharashtra government departments, including posts such as Clerk-Typist, Tax Assistant, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI), Industry Inspector, and Technical Assistant.

The MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination 2026 is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at designated examination centres across Maharashtra.

Direct Link To Check Notice

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply Online: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for Online Fee Payment: July 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date to Submit SBI Challan Copy: July 19, 2026 (11:59 PM)

Last Date for SBI Challan Fee Payment: July 20, 2026 (during banking hours)

MPSC Group C Preliminary Examination: September 27, 2026

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: How to Apply for MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026

Candidates can complete the application process by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official MPSC online application portal.

Step 2: Register using a valid email ID and mobile number.

Step 3: Log in and select the MPSC Group-C Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2026 application.

Step 4: Fill in personal, educational, and reservation details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway or SBI challan.

Step 7: Review the application form carefully and submit it.

Step 8: Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Candidates opting for the SBI challan payment mode must submit the challan copy by July 19, 2026, and complete the fee payment within banking hours on July 20, 2026.

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Clerk-Typist: 1,864 posts

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector (AMVI): 461 posts

Tax Assistant: 282 posts

Industry Inspector: 9 posts

Technical Assistant: 3 posts

Total Vacancies: 2,619

MPSC Group C Recruitment 2026: Pay Scale

Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector: ₹38,600 – ₹1,22,800 + DA and other admissible allowances

Industry Inspector: ₹35,400 – ₹1,12,400 + DA and other admissible allowances

Technical Assistant: ₹29,200 – ₹92,300 + DA and other admissible allowances

Tax Assistant: ₹25,500 – ₹81,100 + DA and other admissible allowances

Clerk-Typist: ₹19,900 – ₹63,200 + DA and other admissible allowances

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or server congestion.