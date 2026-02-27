MPSC Prelims Result 2026 Declared: Here’s How to Check Your Name in the Qualifying List

MPSC Civil Services Result 2026: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released a notification announcing the results for the Maharashtra Gazetted Civil Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2025. The State Services Group A and Group B preliminary examination results are released on the official website. The MPSC recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 385 vacancies.

Candidates can check out the qualifying list, including their seat numbers and names, which is available on the MPSC website. Only candidates who pass the preliminary exam and apply for the main exam within the prescribed time will be allowed to appear. A separate notification for the main examination will be issued later.

MPSC Civil Services Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can check out the steps below to download the MPSC Civil Services result for 2026:

Step 1: Go to the official MPSC website at mpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Results” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the MPSC Civil Services Result 2025 link.

Step 4: Open the PDF file displayed on the screen. Download the PDF and search your roll number using Ctrl + F.

Step 5: Candidates can click on the link provided here to download the MPSC Civil Services result for 2026.

Direct Link To Check

MPSC Civil Services Result 2026: Details Mentioned

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Seat Number

Qualifying List