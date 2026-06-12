MPBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 Out: Steps To Download Scorecard Here

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026:MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026. Students who appeared for the second main examination can now access their scorecards through the official websites.

To download the scorecard, candidates will need to enter their roll number and application number.

The MP Board conducted the Class 12 supplementary examinations from May 7 to May 25, 2026, in a single shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. These exams are held for students who could not clear one or more subjects in the regular board examinations or wish to improve their scores.

Direct Link To Check Results

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

Students are advised to carefully verify all details on the provisional marksheet after downloading the result. Results are also accessible through DigiLocker and the MPBSE mobile application.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: How to Check MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites.

Step 2: Click on the MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Add Login Credentials such as the roll number and application number.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Passing Marks

Students must secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject to be declared a pass.

MP Board Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Grading System

A+ Grade: 90%–100%

A Grade: 80%–89%

B+ Grade: 70%–79%

B Grade: 60%–69%

C+ Grade: 50%–59%

C Grade: 40%–49%

D+ Grade: 30%–39%

D Grade: 20%–29%

E Grade: Below 20%

Students who clear the supplementary examination can proceed with college admissions and other academic activities. Original marksheets and passing certificates will be distributed later through their respective schools.

Earlier, the MP Board declared the Class 12 main examination result on April 15, 2026, with an overall pass percentage of 76.01% among regular candidates.