MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT On mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Here's How You Can Access Results

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Class 10 MP Board results for 2026 were made public today. Students can now view and download their scorecards online while they wait for the MPBSE board exam 2026 results. Over 16 lakh students in grades 10 took the MP Board exam 2026 this year.

Direct Link

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Websites to check the result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mponline.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Visit to mpbse.mponline.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in the necessary fields with your application number and roll number.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: The screen will display your outcome.

Step 6: Pay close attention to every detail.

Step 7: After downloading the result, print it for your records.

MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Visit to the official website of DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in or open the app.

Step 2: To log in, enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number.

If you're a new user, click Sign Up to create your account.

Step 3: After logging in, go to the "Issued Documents" section.

Step 4: Choose the "Education" category

Step 5: Select MP Board (MPBSE) from the list.

Step 6: Choose the Class 10 Marksheet for 2026.

Step 7: Enter all required data, including your roll number.

Step 8: Choose "Get Document."

Step 9: Your digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 10: Download or save it for later.