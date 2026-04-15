MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 11 AM On mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Check Details | Website: https://mpbse.mponline.gov.in/MPBSE/MPBSE

MP Board results 2026 for Class 10 and 12 will be released today, April 15, 2026, at 11 a.m. Students who are awaiting the results of the MPBSE board exam 2026 can view and download their scorecards online. To understand the evaluation pattern, students must be familiar with the MPBSE passing marks and grading system. This year, more than 16 lakh students took the MP Board exam 2026 for grades 10 and 12. Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav will announce the MPBSE 2026 results at 11 a.m.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Where to check the result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

mponline.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Students should visit to mpbse.mponline.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the "MPBSE Class 10 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully examine each aspect.

Step 7: Print the result for your records after downloading it.

MPBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to the official website of DigiLocker – digilocker.gov.in or open the app.

Step 2: Enter your registered mobile number or Aadhaar number to log in.

Click Sign Up to create your account if you're a new user.

Step 3: Navigate to the "Issued Documents" section after logging in.

Step 4: Select the "Education" category.

Step 5: From the list, choose MP Board (MPBSE).

Step 6: Select the 2026 Class 10 or Class 12 Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter the necessary information, including your roll number.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 10: Save it or download it for later.

Passing criteria for 10th & 12th Boards 2026

Grade 10th: To pass the MPBSE class 10 exam in 2026, students must receive at least 25 out of 75 in theory and 8 out of 25 in practicals.

Grade 12th: The MPBSE 12th-grade marking system varies by subject. In practical subjects, students must score 10 out of 30 on practical exams and 23 out of 70 in theory. For subjects without practicals, students must receive at least 26 out of 80 in theory and 7 out of 20 in internal assessment.