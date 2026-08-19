MP School Shocker: Class 5 Boy Allegedly Forces Two Girls To Drink Urine-Mixed Water, Principal’s ₹10 Chocolate Remark Sparks Outrage In Guna | Video | Representative image

Guna: A Class 5 male student of a government-run school in Madhya Pradesh's Guna allegedly mixed urine in a water bottle and made his two female classmates drink it, and when the latter raised the issue with the principal, he asked them to eat a Rs 10 chocolate to feel better, an official said.

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The incident occurred on Monday at the primary school in Aron development block of Guna district, prompting the authorities to launch a probe and issue a notice to the principal.

The angry family members of the two girls and local villagers on Tuesday created a ruckus at the school and raised slogans seeking strong action.

"Two girls alleged that some students made them drink urine from water bottles, and when they complained to the principal, he allegedly behaved inhumanely and told them - 'If your mouth tastes bad, eat a Rs 10 chocolate'," Guna District Magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal said.

Manjusha Khatri, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Aron, said that after receiving information about the incident, the Tehsildar and Block Education Officer (BEO) were sent to the spot, and the principal was served a notice.

The BEO has been asked to investigate and submit a report within two days, based on which strict action will be taken.

District Magistrate Kanyal said, "I have ordered an investigation. This entire mischief was committed by a student in the same class. His parents and the child are being summoned. A notice has been issued to the principal." Authorities suspect that more male students could be involved in the episode.

On Tuesday, family members of the affected girls and villagers visited the school and shouted slogans demanding strict action against the erring boys as well as the principal, and also locked the campus.

Khatri said that as the commotion escalated, administrative officials arrived in the village with a heavy police force and recorded detailed statements from the victim students, their families, and the accused students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)