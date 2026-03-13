MP Police SI Recruitment 2026 Results Out At esb.mp.gov.in; 5,734 Candidates Clear First Phase

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026: The MP Police Sub-Inspector first phase results for 2026 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). Candidates who took the recruitment exam earlier this year can now view the results on the official website. Over 5,734 applicants have reportedly passed the initial round of the hiring procedure.

The Subedar and Sub-Inspector recruitment test was administered in writing between January 16 and January 21, 2026. Those that met the requirements in the first round will proceed to the next round of the selection procedure.

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates who took the recruitment test can view their results online by following these instructions:

Step 1: Go to esb.mp.gov.in, the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board's official website.

Step 2: Select the "Results" section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the "Subedar & Sub-Inspector Recruitment Test 2025 Result" link.

Step 4: To access the login page, click the result link.

Step 5: Type in your application number, which can be up to 13 digits.

Step 6: Enter your birthdate in the format DD/MM/YYYY.

Step 7: Combine the final four digits of your Aadhaar number with the first two letters of your mother's name to enter the security code.

Step 8: Enter the captcha code that appears on the screen.

Step 9: To see your results, click the "Search" button.

Step 10: The scoreboard and MP Police SI Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 11: Save the PDF of the outcome for further use.

Direct link to check the result

MP Police SI Recruitment 2026: What's next?

Candidates who have qualified in the written examination will move to the next stages of the recruitment process. The following steps will be conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board:

Written Mains Examination: Shortlisted candidates will appear for the next written test.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates’ height, chest, and other physical standards will be checked.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Applicants must complete physical tasks to assess fitness and endurance.

Interview/Viva-Voce: Qualified candidates will be called for a personal interview.

Document Verification: Original documents and certificates will be verified.

Medical Examination: Candidates must pass a medical fitness test before final selection.