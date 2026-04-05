MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: Application Process Begins At mponline.gov.in; Check Steps And Eligibility Criteria 

MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Police have commenced the online application process for the Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply is April 19, 2026 at mponline.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official MP Online portal within the stipulated deadline. As per the official notification, a total of 679 Constable (Band) vacancies have been announced across the state.

Direct Link To Apply Here



MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Candidates must keep track of the following key dates:

Application Start Date: April 5, 2026

Last Date to Apply: April 19, 2026

Application Correction Window: April 5 to April 24, 2026

Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

The recruitment drive aims to fill 679 Constable (Band) posts, distributed across various categories in accordance with state reservation norms. This recruitment is open only to male candidates.

MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official MP Online website, mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Highlights” or “Recruitment” section.

Step 3: Locate and click "MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026."

Step 4: Select "New Registration" and enter your basic information, including your name, mobile number, and email address.

Step 5: Once registered, log in with your registration ID and password.

Step 6: Fill out the application form with your personal information, educational qualifications, category, and address exactly as they appear on your documents.

Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature, and any required certificates (Aadhaar, Domicile, Caste, etc.) in the format requested.

Step 8: Make an online fee payment with a debit card, credit card, net banking, or MP Online wallet. Prior to final submission, carefully review the entire application form.

Step 9: Click "Submit" to download the final application form PDF for future reference.

Step 10: Keep your application number safe, as it will be used to download your admit card.

MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

The application fee structure is as follows:

General (Unreserved): ₹500

SC / ST / OBC / EWS: ₹250

Portal Charges: ₹150 + applicable GST

MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General, SC, OBC candidates: Must have passed Class 10 or 10+2 from a recognised board

ST candidates: Minimum qualification required is Class 8 pass

Age Limit (as on April 19, 2026)

Minimum Age: 18 years

Maximum Age:

33 years (General category)

38 years (Reserved categories, as per rules)

Physical Standards

Candidates must meet the prescribed physical requirements:

Height:

168 cm (General/OBC/EWS)

165 cm (SC/ST)

Chest (for male candidates only):

81–86 cm (General/OBC/EWS)

79–84 cm (SC/ST)

No relaxation in physical standards will be provided.

MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure

Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹62,000, as per government norms.

Check Official Notification Here