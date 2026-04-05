MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: Application Process Begins At mponline.gov.in; Check Steps And Eligibility Criteria 

MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Police have commenced the online application process for the Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026. The last date to apply is April 19, 2026 at mponline.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official MP Online portal within the stipulated deadline. As per the official notification, a total of 679 Constable (Band) vacancies have been announced across the state.
MP Police Constable Band Recruitment 2026: Important Dates
Candidates must keep track of the following key dates:
Application Start Date: April 5, 2026
Last Date to Apply: April 19, 2026
Application Correction Window: April 5 to April 24, 2026
Applicants are advised to complete the registration process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.
MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details
The recruitment drive aims to fill 679 Constable (Band) posts, distributed across various categories in accordance with state reservation norms. This recruitment is open only to male candidates.
MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: How to Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below:
Step 1: Visit the official MP Online website, mponline.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Highlights” or “Recruitment” section.
Step 3: Locate and click "MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026."
Step 4: Select "New Registration" and enter your basic information, including your name, mobile number, and email address.
Step 5: Once registered, log in with your registration ID and password.
Step 6: Fill out the application form with your personal information, educational qualifications, category, and address exactly as they appear on your documents.
Step 7: Upload your photograph, signature, and any required certificates (Aadhaar, Domicile, Caste, etc.) in the format requested.
Step 8: Make an online fee payment with a debit card, credit card, net banking, or MP Online wallet. Prior to final submission, carefully review the entire application form.
Step 9: Click "Submit" to download the final application form PDF for future reference.
Step 10: Keep your application number safe, as it will be used to download your admit card.
MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Application Fee
The application fee structure is as follows:
General (Unreserved): ₹500
SC / ST / OBC / EWS: ₹250
Portal Charges: ₹150 + applicable GST
MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
General, SC, OBC candidates: Must have passed Class 10 or 10+2 from a recognised board
ST candidates: Minimum qualification required is Class 8 pass
Age Limit (as on April 19, 2026)
Minimum Age: 18 years
Maximum Age:
33 years (General category)
38 years (Reserved categories, as per rules)
Physical Standards
Candidates must meet the prescribed physical requirements:
Height:
168 cm (General/OBC/EWS)
165 cm (SC/ST)
Chest (for male candidates only):
81–86 cm (General/OBC/EWS)
79–84 cm (SC/ST)
No relaxation in physical standards will be provided.
MP Police Constable (Band) Recruitment 2026: Salary Structure
Selected candidates will receive a salary ranging from ₹19,500 to ₹62,000, as per government norms.