MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 1 Merit List Released; Choice Filling Begins At dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026 |

MP NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh, has released the MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 State Merit List for MBBS and BDS admissions. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their state merit rank through the official DME MP counselling portal.

The Round 1 choice filling and locking process for MBBS/BDS courses is now open as per the official website dme.mponline.gov.in . Eligible candidates can submit their preferred medical and dental colleges until August 18, 2026, up to 11:59 PM.

The counselling is being conducted for MBBS and BDS seats in government and private medical and dental colleges in Madhya Pradesh.

Direct Link To Check Details About Choice Locking

Direct Link To Check Merit List

MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1: Important Dates

State Merit List: August 14, 2026

Choice Filling & Locking: August 15 to 18, 2026

Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 20, 2026

Reporting at Allotted College: August 21 to 27, 2026

Online Resignation/Cancellation: August 21 to 27, 2026

Upgradation Option: August 21 to 27, 2026

As per the official schedule, candidates must exercise the upgradation option (YES/NO) at the time of admission. The admission slip will be generated only after the candidate submits this option.

MP NEET UG Choice Filling 2026 Begins Today

Candidates included in the MP-state merit list can now fill and lock their college and course preferences. The choice-filling window will remain open until August 18 at 11:59 PM.

Candidates should arrange their preferences in the order they actually want to be considered for admission. After selecting their choices, they should carefully review and lock them before the deadline.

MP NEET UG Choice Filling 2026: How To Fill MP NEET UG 2026 Choices

Candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official DME MP counselling portal at dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 3: Open the NEET UG 2026 choice filling section.

Step 4: Select the preferred MBBS and BDS colleges and courses.

Step 5: Arrange the choices according to preference.

Step 6: Review the complete preference list carefully.

Step 7: Lock the choices before August 18, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

Step 8: Download and retain the choice-filling receipt for future reference.

MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment

After the choice-filling window closes, DME Madhya Pradesh will process the preferences based on candidates' merit, choices and seat availability.

The MP NEET UG 2026 Round 1 allotment result will be released on August 20, 2026. Candidates allotted seats will have to report to their respective medical or dental colleges for document verification and admission between August 21 and August 27, up to 6 PM.

Candidates can also exercise the online resignation or cancellation option at the college level during the same period, with the deadline extending up to 7 PM on August 27.

Who Can Participate In MP NEET UG Counselling 2026?

Candidates who have qualified NEET UG 2026 and completed registration for MP state counselling can participate in the Round 1 choice-filling process. MP domicile candidates are eligible for the applicable state quota seats, while non-domicile candidates can participate for seats/categories permitted under the counselling rules.

The All India Quota (AIQ) counselling is conducted separately by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

Documents Required For Admission

Candidates who receive a seat allotment should keep the following documents ready:

NEET UG 2026 scorecard

NEET UG 2026 admit card

Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets

Madhya Pradesh domicile certificate, where applicable

Category certificate, if applicable

Valid photo ID proof

Other documents specified by the counselling authority