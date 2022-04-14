MP NEET PG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Declared tomorrow, here's how to check

The seat allotment result under the Madhya Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2021 will be declared tomorrow, April 15, 2022.

The Department of Medical Education (DME) will announce the MP NEET PG mop-up round result 2021 on its official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

MP NEET PG counselling 2021 mop-up allotment result will be followed by the admission process.

How To Check MP NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round Result

Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the link that reads "mop-up round seat allotment result". Enter your login details. The MP PG counselling mop-up round result will be displayed on your page. Download and print out copy for future references.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 12:51 PM IST