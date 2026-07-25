‘MP (LS), Sambalpur’: Dharmendra Pradhan Updates X Bio After Resigning As Union Education Minister

Hours after resigning as Union Education Minister on Saturday, Dharmendra Pradhan changed his bio on social media platform X, removing his ministerial designation and describing himself as a Member of Parliament from Sambalpur.

Pradhan's X profile now reads: "MP (LS), Sambalpur. Views personal. RTs not endorsement." The change came shortly after he submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The update marks a quick change in Pradhan's public profile following his decision to step down from the Union Council of Ministers amid the ongoing student agitation and talks between the Centre and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

Pradhan announced his resignation earlier on Saturday in a social media post, sharing photographs of the letter he had submitted to the Prime Minister.

In the letter, Pradhan said he had taken the decision with the aim of ensuring that the country's youth did not get "trapped in a web of confusion."

"It is my resolve that we will not allow the youth power of the country to be trapped in a web of confusion," he said.

Explaining his decision, Pradhan said he wanted to ensure that the situation surrounding the protests was not exploited by what he described as "anti-national forces". He also said the unity of the country should remain intact and that the future of students should not become entangled in legal complications.

He added that students should be able to focus on their studies and careers.

"I have submitted my resignation to Hon'ble Prime Minister," Pradhan said in the letter.

CJP ends 37-day protest

Pradhan's resignation came as the Centre and the CJP prepared for their third round of talks over the organisation's demands.

Soon after the resignation was announced, the CJP said it would withdraw its 37-day agitation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The organisation said it was calling off the protest in "good faith" after Pradhan stepped down and the government gave assurances on its other demands.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation had decided to withdraw the agitation with the expectation that the commitments made by the government would be implemented within the agreed timelines.

"Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines," Das said.

Centre assures action on demands

The announcement followed the third round of discussions between CJP representatives and Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club.

According to the CJP, the Centre has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured that FIRs registered against protesters across the country would be withdrawn.

The CJP had earlier presented a five-point list of demands before the government. The organisation said the next round of talks will be held after four weeks to review the progress on the assurances given by the Centre.