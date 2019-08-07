MP Board Supplementary Results 2019 declared, here's how to check

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the results for class 10 and 12 supplementary exams. Students who appeared for the exam in July this year can now check their results on the official website mpbse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

To clear the exams, students should get at least 33 per cent marks. The MP board 10 exams were held between July 4 and July 10, 2019, and board 12 exams were held between July 4 and July 12, 2019.

MP Board Supplementary Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official portal of MPBSE mpbse.nic.in

Click on ‘Results’ under ‘News Updations’ tab on the homepage

Click on these two links for respective results – ‘HIGHER SECONDARY (Class 12th) Examination Supplementary Result 2019’ and ‘HSC (Class 10th) Examination Supplementary Result July 2019’

Enter your roll number and application number

Click on ‘submit’ to download MP Board HSC 10th result 2019 and MP Board HSSC 12th result 2019