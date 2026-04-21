MP Board Improvement Exam 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Exam From May 7

MP Board Improvement Exam 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will conclude the registration for MP Board second chance exams for class 10 and 12 students tomorrow on the official website.

Those who want to take the MPBSE second board exams can register at the official website: mpbse.nic.in. Students have until April 22, 2026 to complete the MP Board's second chance registration.

They must fill out the second board exam application form, including their roll number and the subjects in which they wish to appear, and pay the prescribed fee. The MP board's 10th and 12th second chance exams have been implemented in accordance with NEP 2020. The MP second-chance board exam is an alternative to supplementary exams.

MP Board Improvement Exam 2026: Exam Dates and Schedule

As per the official notification, the Second Examination will be conducted in May 2026:

Class 10 - May 7 to May 19

Class 12 - May 7 to May 25

All examinations will be held in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

MP Board Improvement Exam 2026: Who Can Apply?

The MP Board Improvement Exam 2026 is open to two groups of students:

Failed Candidates: Students who did not pass one or more subjects on the main board exams must take those specific papers.

Improvement Candidates: Students who have passed but want to improve their scores can reapply for specific subjects to increase their overall percentage.

MP Board Imporvement Exam 2026: Fee Details

From the 2025–26 session, the following fee structure applies for appearing in the High School/Higher Secondary Second Examination:

One subject: ₹500

Two subjects: ₹1000

Three/Four subjects: ₹1500

More than four subjects: ₹2000

After the declaration of the Second Examination results, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply online for re-evaluation and obtain photocopies of their answer sheets by paying the prescribed fee.

Students appearing for the Second Examination may be granted provisional admission to the next higher class at their own risk until the results are declared.

If such students pass the Second Examination, their attendance in the higher class will be counted accordingly.

MP Board Improvement Exam 2026: Key Highlights

Students can apply for the second exam at MP Online kiosks by providing their roll number, subjects, and paying the fee in cash.

Those who cannot apply directly can submit details and fees to their school/institution. The institution head will complete the online process and provide a receipt.

Only students registered in the main exam are eligible for the second exam.

No “supplementary” status will be declared; failed subjects will be marked accordingly.

The Best of Five system will continue for Class 10.

Passed students can also reappear to improve marks in one or more subjects.

This move by the MPBSE is aimed at reducing academic pressure and offering flexibility, ensuring that students do not lose an entire year due to poor performance in a few subjects.

Check official notification here