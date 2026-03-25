MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Today At 1:30 PM; Over 10 Lakh Students Can Check Their Scores At rskmp.in | Website: https://rskmp.in/

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra in Madhya Pradesh will release the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results on March 25, 2026. The MP Board 5th and 8th results will be made public today at 1.30 p.m. The results of the Class 5 and 8 board exams are available on the RSKMP's official website, rskmp.in, for students, parents, and guardians.

Students need to have their Samagra ID or roll number in order to view the results on the official website.

The Class 5 and Class 8 board exams were taken by more than 10 lakh students in the state.

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MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: Exam details

The MP Board Class 5 exam ran from February 20 to February 26, 2026. Beginning on February 28 and ending on February 28, 2026, is the MP Board Class 8 exam. The exam took place in a single shift from 2 to 4.30 p.m.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: How to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link for the 2026 RBSE 5th or RBSE 8th results on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the district, roll number, and application number on the new page.

Step 4: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If they would like, students can download and print the results.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via QR code

Step 1: Open the scanner app on your mobile.

Step 2: Scanner: Bring your box in front of this QR code.

Step 3: Once the QR code is scanned, an option to open the browser will appear.

Step 4: When you open the browser, this website https://www.rskmp.in/result.aspx will open.

For more information, students are advised to keep following the Free Press Journal and the official website.