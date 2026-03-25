MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 Out: Class 5 Records 95.14%; Class 8 At 93.83%

MP Board Class 5 and 8 Results 2026: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra in Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 results today on the official website. Students, parents, and guardians can access the Class 5 and 8 board exam results on the RSKMP's official website, rskmp. in.

This year over 23 lakh students of private and government schools took the exam for class 5th and class 8th exams.

Overall Pass Percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage for the Class 5th and Class 8th can be checked below:

Class 5 - 95.14%

Class 8 - 93.83%

Previous Year Data

In the MP Board Class 5th, a total of 1,117,961 students appeared for the Class 5 exam out of which 1,036,368 students passed. The overall pass percentage was 92.70%

The MP Board Class 5 Result 2025 recorded a strong performance across different school categories. In government schools, a total of 6,72,020 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6,26,613 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 93.24%. Private schools saw 4,42,846 students appearing, with 4,07,377 successfully passing the exam, taking the pass percentage to 91.99%. Meanwhile, among madarsa students, 3,095 candidates appeared and 2,378 cleared the exam, with a pass percentage of 76.83%.

For Class 8, a total of 11,68,866 students appeared in the MP Board exams 2025, out of which 10,52,256 students passed. The overall pass percentage for Class 8 stood at 90.02%.

The MP Board Class 8 Result 2025 shows varied performance across different school categories. In government schools, a total of 7,46,539 students appeared for the exam, out of which 6,65,416 students passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 89.13%. Private schools recorded 4,19,957 students appearing, with 3,85,235 students passing the exam, leading to a higher pass percentage of 91.73%. Meanwhile, among madrasa students, 2,370 candidates appeared and 1,605 successfully cleared the exam, with a pass percentage of 67.72%.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: How to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website, rskmp.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the 2026 RBSE 5th or RBSE 8th results.

Step 3: Add the district, roll number, and application number on the new page.

Step 4: After logging in, the result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: If they would like, students can download and print the results.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via QR code

Step 1: Open the scanner app on your mobile.

Step 2: Scanner: Bring your box in front of this QR code.

Step 3: Once the QR code is scanned, an option to open the browser will appear.