MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026 OUT At rskmp.in; Direct Link Here

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: MP Board 5th and 8th Results 2026 have been declared by Rajya Shiksha Kendra in Madhya Pradesh. The official website, rskmp.in, will provide results to students who took the class 5 and 8 board test.

By choosing the Samagra ID option on the result page, students can use Samagra ID to view their MP Board results. To access the marks, they must then provide their unique 8-digit (Family) or 9-digit (Member) identification number and click submit.

Direct link to check the result

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via QR code

Step 1: On your phone, launch the scanner app.

Step 2: Scanner: Place your box in front of this QR code.

Step 3: An option to launch the browser will show up when the QR code has been read.

Step 4: The website https://www.rskmp.in/result.aspx will open when you launch your browser.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can use their Samagra ID and roll number to view the MP Board results for classes 5 and 8 in 2026. The steps to verify the results are listed below:

Step 1: Go to the website rskmp.in result 2026.

Step 2: Select the fifth or eighth result link.

Step 3: Use your Samagra ID, roll number, and captcha to log in.

Step 4: The results for the fifth and eighth classes will be shown.

Step 5: For additional reference, download the marksheets.

Direct link to check the result

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: Details mentioned on marksheet

The RBSE Class 9 and 11 marksheets will carry key information about the student’s performance, including the candidate’s name, roll number, and name of the examination. It will also mention subject-wise marks scored, total marks, minimum qualifying marks, overall qualifying status, and the grade or percentage obtained.

MP Board Class 5, 8 Results 2026: Exam details

The dates of the MP Board Class 5 test were February 20–26, 2026. The MP Board Class 8 test will take place from February 28 to February 28, 2026. The exam was conducted from 2 to 4.30 p.m. in a single shift.