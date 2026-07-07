MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026 Today At 2 PM; Here's How To Check Scores At rskmp.in/result.aspx

MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026: The State Education Centre (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh, will declare the MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results today, July 7, 2026, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the supplementary examinations can access their scorecards through the official result portal, rskmp.in/result.aspx, once the result link is activated.

The re-examinations were conducted from June 16 to June 23, 2026, for students from government schools, private schools, and registered madrasas across Madhya Pradesh. Besides students and parents, school principals and teachers will also be able to access student-wise results for their respective institutions through the official portal.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number and other required login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results.

Direct Link To Check Result

MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026: How To Check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website at rskmp.in/result.aspx.

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 5 Re-Exam Result 2026 or Class 8 Re-Exam Result 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, such as the roll number.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Over 2.49 Lakh Students Appeared

According to the State Education Centre, more than 1.17 lakh Class 5 students and over 1.32 lakh Class 8 students appeared for the re-examinations this year.

To ensure timely declaration of results, answer sheets were evaluated at 322 evaluation centres across the state. More than 17,000 evaluators participated in the assessment process and uploaded marks through the State Education Centre's online portal.

With the evaluation process completed, the board is set to announce the results today at 2 PM, allowing students to check their qualifying status and continue with the next phase of the academic session.