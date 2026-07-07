MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026 Declared At rskmp.in; Direct Link Here

MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026: The MP Board Class 5 and Class 8 re-examination results were made public today by the State Education Center (Rajya Shiksha Kendra), Madhya Pradesh. Through the official result page, rskmp.in/result.aspx, students who took the supplementary exams can view their scorecards.

Students from government schools, private institutions, and registered madrasas throughout Madhya Pradesh took the re-examinations between June 16 and June 23, 2026. Through the official portal, school administrators and teachers will have access to student-specific results for their particular institutions in addition to students and parents.

Direct Link To Check Result

MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026: How To Check MP Board Class 5, 8 Re-Exam Result 2026

Step 1: Go to rskmp.in/result.aspx, the official website.

Step 2: Select the Class 5 or Class 8 Re-Exam Result 2026 link.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and any necessary login information.

Step 4: Enter the information to see the outcome.

Step 5: Download the scorecard and print it out for your records.

Student statisitics

Over 1.17 lakh kids in Class 5 and over 1.32 lakh students in Class 8 took the re-examinations this year, according to the State Education Center.

Answer papers were assessed at 322 evaluation centers throughout the state to guarantee prompt results announcement. Over 17,000 assessors took part in the evaluation procedure and submitted their grades via the online portal of the State Education Center.