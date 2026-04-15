MP Board Class 12 Result 2026 Declared At mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Check Steps To Download Marksheet & Passing Criteria

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education released the Class 12th board exam results for 2026 on their official websites. Students can visit the official website to check and download the result.

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MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: How to view the MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026 online

Step 1: Go to the official website, mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, choose the "MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and application number in the required fields.

Step 4: Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your result will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Pay great attention to every little detail.

Step 7: Print the outcome for your records after downloading it.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026: How to use Digilocker to view the results

Step 1: Open the app or go to digilocker.gov.in, the official DigiLocker website.

Step 2: Enter your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number to log in.

Click Sign Up to create an account if you're a new user.

Step 3: Select the "Issued Documents" section after logging in.

Step 4: Select the category "Education"

Step 5: From the list, choose MP Board (MPBSE).

Step 6: Select the 2026 Class 12 Marksheet.

Step 7: Enter your roll number along with all other necessary information.

Step 8: Select "Get Document."

Step 9: The screen will display your digital marksheet.

Step 10: Save it for later or download it.

MPBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Passing criteria

Grade 12: Each subject has a different MPBSE 12th grade marking system. Students must receive a score of 23 out of 70 in theory and 10 out of 30 on practical exams in practical subjects. Students must score at least 26 out of 80 in theory and 7 out of 20 in internal assessment for subjects without practicals.

MP Board Class 12 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the 12th board 2026 results

Important academic information, including the student's name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall score, division, and qualifying status, will be included in the online marksheet. Those who don't pass will be able to take additional tests; the board will provide separate schedules for these exams.