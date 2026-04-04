MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Likely By April 15; Over 16 Lakh Students Can Check Result At mpresults.nic.in

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The results for Classes 10 and 12 will probably be released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) around April 15, 2026. The official links will become available after the authorities announce the results in a news release. Over 16 lakh students took the MPBSE exams this year, including roughly 7 lakh students in Class 12 and 9.07 lakh students in Class 10.

The assessment of the response sheets is finished, and the process of digitising the grades is now nearing its conclusion. Students can view their scores on the official website when the MP Board results are announced. To download the provisional marksheet, candidates must provide their roll number and further information.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Website to check the result

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to 'mpbse.nic.in', the MP Board results webpage.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the 'Exam Result' option.

Step 3: Next, select 'MPBSE - HSC (Class 10th) Main Examination Result - 2026'.

Step 4: In the result login window, enter your application number and roll number.

Step 5: Now press the "Submit" button. The screen will show the mpresults.nic.in 2026 Class 10th Result.

Step 6: Download and print the 10th MP Board Result 2026 for your records.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Details mentioned on scorecard

The provisional marksheet will carry important details such as the student’s name and roll number, parents’ names, and the school name. It will also include subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, division or grade, and the final pass or fail status. Students are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading and report any errors to school authorities for correction.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Passing marks

To pass the MPBSE Board exams in 2026, students must receive a minimum of 33% in each subject.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Results 2026: What's next?

Individuals who perform poorly in one or more topics will need to request additional tests. Soon after the primary results are released, specific timetables and application processes for these tests will be made public.