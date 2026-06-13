MP Board Announces Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026 For Failed Students; Registration Open Till June 20

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), Bhopal, has announced the Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Exam Scheme 2026 for students who were unable to clear or appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations. The registration process has begun and will continue till June 20, 2026.

School Department of MP posted on X, "Ruk Jana Nahi Examination Scheme Unsuccessful students of the main examination and second chance examination 2026 organized by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, Bhopal, should not be disheartened; re-examinations will be conducted for them starting from June 2026 For information, contact the MP Online helpline at 0755-6720200."

The scheme is aimed at giving students another opportunity to save their academic year and continue their studies without long delays.

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Exam overview and key dates

Scheme Name: Ruk Jana Nahi (RJN) Exam Scheme 2026

Board: Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board (MPSOS), Bhopal

Eligibility: Failed/absent students of Class 10 & 12 (MP Board exams 2026)

Registration Last Date: June 20, 2026

Exam Start: Last week of June 2026 (tentative)

Mode of Application: Online via MP Online kiosk

Official Websites: www.mpsos.mponline.gov.in, www.mpsos.nic.in

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Eligibility criteria

Students eligible for the Ruk Jana Nahi scheme include:

Those who failed in Class 10 or Class 12 exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board in Feb–March 2026

Students who remained absent in the main examination

Candidates who also failed in the second chance exams held in April–May 2026

Only students under Madhyamik Shiksha Mandal, Madhya Pradesh, are eligible

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Exam pattern and details

Exams will be conducted by the State Open School Education Board, Bhopal

Only failed subjects need to be re-attempted

Syllabus will remain the same as the MP Board curriculum

Marks of already cleared subjects will be carried forward

Admit cards will include complete exam schedule details

If students are unable to clear the exam in June 2026, they will get another opportunity through re-registration for the December 2026 session.

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Registration process

Step 1: Visit MP Online kiosk or official portal

Step 2: Fill in the application form for RJN Exam 2026

Step 3: Select failed subjects carefully

Step 4: Upload required documents (as per instructions)

Step 5: Pay the prescribed examination fee online

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Admit card download steps

Step 1: Visit www.mpsos.mponline.gov.in or www.mpsos.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Admit Card – Ruk Jana Nahi Exam 2026”

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download and print the admit card

MP Board Ruk Jana Nahi Exam Scheme 2026: Next opportunity for students

Students who clear the first phase in June 2026 will be eligible for admission to Class 11. Those qualifying in the second phase will have alternative pathways through Open School examinations in the future.

“Giving up is not the end, one more try is the beginning of success,” said Uday Pratap Singh, Minister for School Education and Transport, Madhya Pradesh Government, while highlighting the intent of the scheme.

The board has also confirmed that all exam-related updates, including timetable and instructions, will be mentioned on the admit card. For any technical issues, students can contact the MP Online helpline at 0755-6720200.