MP Board 10th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT At mpbse.mponline.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has announced the MP Board 10th 2nd Main Result 2026. The MP Board 10th Supplementary (2nd Main) Result 2026 has been made available online by the board at result.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in. Students can use their roll number and application number to view their MPBSE Class 10th 2nd Main Result 2026.

The MP Board 10th 2nd Main Result 2026 has been made public by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Direct link to check the result

Official website to check the result

result.mponline.gov.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to result.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in, the official website of the board.

Step 2: Click the following link to view the MP Board 10th Second Term Result 2026.

Step 3: Click the Submit button after entering your roll number and application number (as listed on your admit card).

Step 4: The panel will display the 10th and 2nd Main Result 2026 MP Board.

Step 5: Finally, remember to download and store the MPBSE Class 10 2nd Main Result 2026 for short-term use.

Students are required to review every details listed on their MPBSE 10th 2nd main result 2026 scorecard.

Direct link to check the result

Details mentioned on scorecard

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the MP Board 10th Second Main Result 2026 scorecard. These include the registration number, roll number, school number, student's name, photograph, centre number, total marks obtained, subject-wise marks, and the division awarded.

Any discrepancy in these details should be reported to the concerned authorities immediately for correction.