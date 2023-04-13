More than a third of India's gig delivery workers are graduates: Survey

Representational image | Photo Credit: Unsplash

A recent report has revealed an interesting fact about gig workers, who have in recent years grown in numbers in India.

Borzo (erstwhile WeFast) a global same-day delivery platform, in a survey titled '‘Understanding the Life of Gig Delivery Partners’ revealed more than a third of India's gig delivery workers have Bachelor's or Master's degree, classifying them as graduates.

According to the survey, 94% of gig delivery workers are literate out of which 21.55% is 10th Pass, 38.8% of gig workers are 12th pass, 29.7% are graduates, and 4% have a master's degree.

Gig delivery workers, which number more than 7 million employees currently, are set to increase to 23.5 million employees by 2029-2030 in India.

Bachelor of Commerce (Bcom), Bachelor of Arts (BA) and Bachelor of Science (BSc) are top 3 most popular graduation degrees pursued by the gig delivery partners.

The survey also revealed that some of the gig workers are currently pursuing masters degrees such as Masters of Commerce (MCom), Masters of Arts (MA) and MBA. Courses such as Masters of Science (M.Sc) and Masters of Computer Application (MCA) were also shown interest in by candidates.

Other courses include Animation, B pharmacy, Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Mass Media (BMM), Mass communication as well as partners who are currently pursuing a course or have left the course mid-way, according to the survey.

The Top 10 Popular Education courses amongst Gig Delivery workers are:

1. Bcom - Bachelor of Commerce 25.51%

2. BA - Bachelor of Arts 18.83%

3. BSc - Bachelor of Science 7.96%

4. Diploma Course 4.53%

5. BTech - Bachelor of Technology (engineering) 3.59%

6. BBA - Bachelor of Business Administration 2.91%

7. MA - Master of Arts 1.79%

8. ITI courses - Industrial Training Institute (Ministry of skill development

and entrepreneurship) 1.71%

9. MCOM - Masters of Commerce 1.54%

10. MBA - Masters of Business Administration 1.54%